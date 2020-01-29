Father of Florida native killed in Costa Rica testifies in murder trial

It's been more than one year since 36-year-old Carla Stefaniak was murdered in Costa Rica and now her suspected killer is finally getting his day in court.

The family says the pain doesn't get any easier. They say it's been especially tough reliving her final moments through the trial, but ultimately they want to see her suspected killer face justice.

It was the trip of a lifetime to celebrate her 36th birthday with her sister-in-law, April Burton, but Stefaniak never came home. The day before she was set to return to the U.S. she went missing. Days later her body was found just a few hundred yards from the Airbnb where she was staying.

"It's been a year and two months since my sister was murdered and we're still devastated. The pain is intact and we want justice," Carla Stefaniak's brother, Mario Caciedo said.

Bizmark Espinoza Martinez - a 33-year-old security guard at her Airbnb - is charged with first-degree murder. He's accused of brutally attacking and stabbing Stefaniak.

Bismarck Espinoza Martinez

Wednesday, Stefaniak's father, Carlos Caicedo testified in a Costa Rican courtroom about his daughter's last known contact with a friend before she went missing. She told a friend over the phone she was thirsty and was going to ask the security guard for a bottle of water.

Stefaniak's father is among 14 witnesses set to testify. Three judges will then decide Espinoza Martinez's fate. He faces up to 66 years in prison.

"Justice won't bring her back to us, but at least this will keep a monster out of the streets and keep this monster from hurting anyone else," Mario said.

Stefaniak's family believes Espinoza-Martinez wasn't the only person involved, but as of right now, he's the only person facing any charges. The trial is set to close on Friday.