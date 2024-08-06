Father, adult son found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Clearwater police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Clearwater police say they're investigating an apparent murder-suicide after finding a father and son's bodies inside an apartment on Tuesday.

Officers made the discovery shortly after 1:30 p.m. at the Lexington Club Apartments off Missouri Ave.

Both men were adults, according to police, but their names are not being released until their family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

