Father, adult son found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Clearwater police say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police say they're investigating an apparent murder-suicide after finding a father and son's bodies inside an apartment on Tuesday.
Officers made the discovery shortly after 1:30 p.m. at the Lexington Club Apartments off Missouri Ave.
Both men were adults, according to police, but their names are not being released until their family is notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
