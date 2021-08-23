FDA expected to grant full approval of Pfizer vaccine as soon as Monday

Perhaps as soon as Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could give its full approval for the Pfizer vaccine, a significant step forward from the emergency-use authorization it received last year.

The New York Times previously reported the potential deadline on Friday.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy expects full approval will spur more vaccine mandates by schools and businesses. He also said he believes it will persuade more Americans to get the shot.

"For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA...will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans,’’ Murthy told CNN on Sunday.

He didn't go as far to say the FDA will give full approval Monday, but didn't disagree that it could happen this week. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson filed their requests for full approval.

Nearly 200 million people, or just over 60% of the U.S. population, had received at least one vaccine dose as of last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just over half of the population was fully vaccinated.

Florida, Arkansas, Oregon, Hawaii, Louisiana and Mississippi have set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks, and the surge in the delta variant, combined with low vaccination rates, has produced a scramble to find beds for patients.

Confidence in vaccines to withstand virus variants has not waned, either, as U.S. health officials this week announced plans to dispense booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection. The doses could begin next month.