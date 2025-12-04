FDA approves new specialized glasses to help children with nearsightedness

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The U.S. FDA authorized marketing of new specialized eyeglass lenses to help slow the progression of myopia in children ages 6 to 12 years old.

Myopia, often called nearsightedness, means people can see close objects clearly, but objects farther away appear blurry.

Kids who wore the new Stellest lenses, which were created by the company Essilor, reportedly saw a 70% reduction in the progression of their myopia after two years, according to company data.

Over time, myopia causes the eye to grow longer, worsening vision and increasing the risk of tears to the retina.

The Essilor Stellest lenses use 11 concentric rings filled with tiny raised dots to refocus light onto the retina in a way that is believed to slow elongation of the eye.

According to the University of Miami Health System’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, 75% of children with myopia were diagnosed between the ages of 3 and 12. Additionally, 50% of all people worldwide have some degree of myopia.

Myopia typically progresses in school-aged children when their eyes are still growing, the FDA said.

Officials with the Lions World Vision Institute in Ybor City already have a working partnership with Essilor to provide regular glasses to kids who need them the most. News of the Stellest lenses spread quickly through the Tampa-based organization.

"It's exciting because this is something that long term will help a child," Lions World Vision Institute Foundation Executive Director Sharon Boyes told FOX 13.

Both the Lions World Vision Institute and the Glazer Vision Foundation work to provide free glasses and eyecare to Tampa Bay area kids.

"Advancements in research and opportunities for us to touch kids across our community are incredibly important," Glazer Vision Foundation Executive Director Kourtney Sanchez said. "Sixty percent of kids with behavioral issues typically have a vision impairment. And so, when we think about how they do in the classroom and behaviorally, these advancements in prescriptions and glasses and those opportunities can change the trajectory of their life."

The suggested retail price of the Stellest lenses is $450, according to Essilor. Major U.S. vision insurance providers are expected to cover the lenses for children who meet the prescribing criteria.