Chief of Palmetto Police Department asks FDLE to investigate in-custody death

Palmetto police arrested a suspect who was acting disruptive in a Circle K on Nov. 1, 2023, and now the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating that suspect's death, according to officials.

According to the Palmetto Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Circle K store at 1706 8th Avenue West after receiving reports of a customer being aggressive with staff and customers and acting disruptive in the store.

When the first officer arrived shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, officials say he saw a person matching the description given by the caller running south on 8th Avenue West, away from the store.

Authorities say the officer turned around to stop the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Breonte Johnson-Davis.

When the officer stopped his patrol car, Johnson-Davis ran up to it and started banging on the driver’s window with his fists, keeping the officer from exiting, according to the police department. According to police, Johnson-Davis also jumped on the hood of the patrol car and began rolling around.

Officials say officers tried to take him into custody under a Marchman Act based on his behavior.

Johnson-Davis resisted the officer's attempts to restrain him and one officer used a taser, according to Palmetto police.

Officers say Johnson-Davis was ultimately handcuffed and Manatee County EMS was called as a precaution.

When paramedics arrived and started evaluating Johnson-Davis he had a medical episode, according to first responders. Palmetto police say paramedics began life-saving measures and Johnson-Davis was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, which is where he passed away on Nov. 3.

Chief Scott Tyler contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Nov. 3rd and asked for an independent investigation into the incident, according to the police department.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing and once completed by FDLE it will be forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office for their review.

"The Palmetto Police Department would like to thank the community for its patience as we wait for the independent investigation and review to be completed. Once these are completed, copies and video of the incident will be released," said the police department in a press release.