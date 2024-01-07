2 teens seen burglarizing cars arrested after leading chase in stolen car through multiple counties: HCSO

article

According to deputies, two 17-year-old boys were caught burglarizing vehicles in the Paddock Club Apartment Complex early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., District V deputies, aviation, and K9 units responded to the scene, according to officials.

Authorities say the aviation unit saw the teens entering an unreported stolen vehicle and leaving the apartment complex. Deputies say they tried to conduct a traffic stop as the suspects fled the parking lot.

READ: Convicted felon arrested after deputies surveil Sarasota home suspected of selling drugs: SCSO

The teens refused to stop and intentionally hit an HCSO vehicle, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the car ultimately fled eastbound on I-4 to Osceola County, resulting in multiple agencies chasing the suspects.

The Florida Highway Patrol, Polk County Sheriff's Office, and the Osceola County Sheriff's Office assisted with the pursuit, according to HCSO. The sheriff's office says the suspects stopped the vehicle at the 500 Royal Palm Drive area in Kissimmee and then fled on foot towards a residential area.

HCSO K9 units tracked down one of the teens, who was hiding under a blanket. And the other teenager was found hiding in a shed nearby, according to law enforcement.

READ: Three suspects wanted in armed robbery at Tampa apartment complex: Police

"Amidst the criminal and reckless actions of these two suspects, our deputies displayed unmatched professionalism and determination. Despite the deliberate strike on an HCSO deputy vehicle, our deputies’ commitment to the community's safety while apprehending the suspects never faltered," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "I am immensely proud of and thankful for our law enforcement partners for their seamless collaboration as these suspects fled across multiple jurisdictions."

A total of six vehicle burglaries were reported and the HCSO deputy who was hit was not injured, according to officials.

Deputies say one of the teens was charged with aggravated fleeing to elude. According to authorities, the other teen was charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer deadly weapon, and grand theft motor vehicle.