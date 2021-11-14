Missing Florida children from Seminole County found safe

A Missing Child Alert for two Florida children has been canceled.

The alert was issued Sunday. The Florida Law Enforcement Department said the two children were last seen in Seminole County and, at the time, believed they were with an "armed and dangerous" individual.

Officials said the children were found safe. There is no word on whether the adult was taken into custody.

No other information was provided.

