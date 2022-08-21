Expand / Collapse search

FDLE special agent dies in the line of duty after being hit by another driver

By FOX 13 News Staff
FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez passed away 17 days after being struck by another driver while on duty in Miami. article

MIAMI, Fla. - A special agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement passed away 17 days after being hit by another driver. 

According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, Special Agent Jose Perez spent the past two-and-a-half weeks valiantly fighting for his life, but died on Saturday. 

The post stated that Agent Perez spent more than 30 years in law enforcement and was also a member of the military

FDLE Acting Commissioner Mark Glass said, "Rest in peace our brave hero. You will never be forgotten."

FDLE, along with several fire and law enforcement agencies, plans to participate in a full ceremonial processional escort from the Kendall Regional Hospital to the Miami Dade Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday,   