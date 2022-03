Federal government's 'Affordable Connectivity Program' offering home internet credit

For those struggling to make ends meet, there is federal help to pay for those internet bills.

The "Affordable Connectivity Program" will give households up to $30 a month off internet service. you can also get a one-time, $100 discount for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer. To qualify, households must have income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline.

You also have to be receiving other government assistance, like SNAP Benefits or Medicaid.

The credit can be used with a number of internet providers. Some companies, like Comcast, offer programs that can essentially make your internet service free.

You can apply here.