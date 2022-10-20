Federal officer killed in accidental shooting at Florida gun range ID'd, also served in Coast Guard reserves

article

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who was killed after he was accidentally shot in the chest at a South Florida gun range has been identified.

According to WSVN, the officer was identified as 35-year-old Jorge Arias, who was assigned to Miami International Airport.

Arias was also a firearms instructor at Trail Glades Range in Miami-Dade County when the shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning as he was giving range instructions.

The range is divided into two sides: a civilian side and a law enforcement side. A man on the civilian side told WTVJ he heard screams coming from the law enforcement part of the range before employees told everyone to cease fire.

Jorge Arias (Courtesy: Arias family)

Police said it remains unclear who fired the shot, but Arias was hit in the chest.

Arias was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

(Courtesy: WSVN)

"Our homicide bureau is investigating the situation. It is in its infancy; we don’t have that answer right now," Miami-Dade police detective Luis Sierra told WSVN.

In addition to working as a customs officer, Arias was also a reservist in the U.S. Coast Guard and had recently re-enlisted, according to his family.

"A father, spouse, great uncle, great family, just all-around great guy," Silva said.