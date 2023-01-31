Feeding Tampa Bay announces new expanded headquarters and plans toward hunger-free region

Feeding Tampa Bay is expanding its headquarters to feed even more people in the coming years.

The non-profit broke ground Tuesday on its new 217,000 square foot property on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa, which CEO Thomas Mantz says will help in their mission to end hunger across the Bay Area.

The project, which has been in the works for the last five years, has now been made possible with the help of several strategic local partners.

RELATED: Feeding Tampa Bay to build new headquarters that will offer more services to local families

Currently, Feeding Tampa Bay says there are about 1 million food insecure people living in the region, many feeling the pinch of growing grocery prices.

And with 95 million meals distributed annually, the expansion will enable the organization to be able to provide 150 million meals annually.

The new location will also be a hub for healthy food options, access to resources, services and support for all who come through their doors.

The new headquarters is expected to be complete in 2024.