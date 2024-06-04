‘Felicity’ actor Erich Anderson dead at 67

article

Erich Anderson, the actor best known for his role on the show "Felicity" as the title character’s father, died. He was 67.

Anderson died of cancer on May 31 and his wife, actress Saxon Trainor, shared the news on Instagram.

"My husband Erich died this morning," Trainor wrote. "I am sharing my brother-in-law Michael O’Malley’s words as I am too bereft now to write anything."

RELATED: Dabney Coleman, ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Tootsie’ actor, dies

O’Malley wrote on Instagram "He had a long successful career as an actor — he was on that old show 30 something; he was Felicity’s father on Felicity; he was killed in a basement in a Friday the 13th movie: he was on Star Trek and dozens of other shows, "He was a smart and funny guy, a fantastic cook; he wrote three great novels which you can find on Amazon. I’ll miss him but his ordeal is over."

Anderson played Keri Russell’s TV dad, Dr. Edward Porter, on "Felicity."

Eve Gordon, who played Felicity’s mom on the show, shared a tribute to Anderson after learning he died.

RELATED: 'Beverly Hills 90210' actor David Gail dies at 58

"My beautiful friend, Erich Anderson, has said goodbye," Gordon wrote on Instagram. "He was a magnificent part of the world. I loved him. I wish you’d known him, there was no one like him."

His film career launched in 1984 with a role in "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter" and he made guest appearances in TV roles including "The Paper Chase," "Tour of Duty," and "Quantum Leap."

Several years later, in 1990, Anderson secured a role on the show "Thirtysomething," playing the character Billy Sidel.

Anderson also appeared on other well-known shows like "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Melrose Place," "Matlock," "Sisters," "7th Heaven," "Touched by An Angel," "NYPD Blue," and "Jag," Deadline reported.

Anderson is survived by his wife. The couple has been married since 2003.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



