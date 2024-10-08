Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Pinellas County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Manatee County, Hardee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Pasco County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:14 AM EDT until THU 3:32 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Hardee County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Hernando County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County

FEMA administrator visits St. Pete ahead of Hurricane Milton: 'Worst case scenario'

By
Published  October 8, 2024 12:15am EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

Preparing for Hurricane Milton: Pinellas County

Genevieve Curtis reports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As thousands leave their homes behind ahead of Hurricane Milton, FEMA officials are in town preparing for what could potentially be a devastating situation. 

A FEMA administrator visited St. Petersburg on Monday ahead of Milton, underscoring how devastating the hurricane is expected to be for the Tampa Bay area. It's the first time FEMA has been in the area before a hurricane.

"We are seeing historic storm after historic storm," said FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell. 

Hurricane Milton: Pinellas County updates & information

The city’s emergency manager said this storm is, "our worst case scenario."

"Now, we are facing what could be the biggest storm to hit this side of Florida and directly into Tampa, I need people to move out of harm’s way," said Criswell.

FOX 13 exclusively spoke with Criswell and learned what resources the federal government is providing to a city already reeling from Hurricane Helene.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch also said he spoke with the White House on Monday. The federal response includes moving thousands of pounds of food and water to the city as well as search and rescue teams, and the Army Corps of Engineers has been mobilized.

READ: Electric vehicles could ignite during Hurricane Milton: Here’s what to know to avoid a fire

Reinforcements are key for a city where more than 150 employees were personally impacted by Helene. Criswell, who had been on the ground in North Carolina following Helene, flew to St. Pete for a few hours to address this serious threat.

"The fact that I’m here today emphasizes how important it is for people to evacuate, it's critical for them to evacuate," she said.

The city has a shelter set up at Gibbs High School as they continue to urge those in evacuation zones A, B and C to leave the area. 

During our interview with the FEMA administrator, Criswell also addressed misinformation and whether FEMA has enough money for hurricane response and recovery. 

RELATED: Evacuation orders in place for more than half of Pinellas County residents: 'Get through Milton alive'

"I have plenty of funding to support the ongoing efforts for Hurricane Helene and the preparatory efforts and the initial response efforts for Hurricane Milton. And so nobody needs to worry about us not having enough money to support that. And no money has been given to any other department or agency from this fund, it is purely dedicated to support the lifesaving needs that we need to do, and that's what we're going to do as we go through this," said Criswell.

The St. Pete Police Department is also letting businesses in evacuation zones A, B and C know they must close by 5 a.m. Tuesday or face fines or arrest.

