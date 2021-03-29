FEMA sites in Florida, including Tampa, to administer 3,000 first doses of Pfizer per day

The federally-supported vaccine sites in Florida will remain open for an extra month, and will continue administering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine – 3,000 per day to be exact, officials announced Monday.

Initially, the FEMA sites were slated to close on April 28, but will remain open until May 26. The sites are at four major Florida cities, including locally at the Tampa Greyhound Track.

Federal officials originally planned to only offer the second doses from March 24 to April 14. But since March 24, Florida began re-allocating unused federal vaccines to the FEMA sites to provide up to 500 additional first shots per day. First doses will remain available.

According to FEMA, the sites have vaccinated more than 300,000 Floridians.

Also on Monday, the state lowered the age eligibility requirement to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to 40. On April 5, all Florida adults will become eligible.

In addition to all Floridians 40 and over, the FEMA sites will vaccinate school staff and daycare employees of any age.

