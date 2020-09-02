Female pedestrian hospitalized following St. Pete crash, police say

St. Pete police are investigating a crash that left one person critically injured, they said.

The crash involved a female pedestrian, who was struck by a vehicle around 9:41 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 34th Street North and 10th Avenue North.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition as of Tuesday night.

The driver involved stopped, and is cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

The driver and pedestrian were not identified. The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.