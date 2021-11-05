Female pickpocket targeting elderly men around Pinellas, police say

Police in Clearwater hope someone can help them identify a woman who they say has been using a variety of ruses to steal from elderly men.

According to police, the suspect struck five times in Pinellas County during October – two in Clearwater, two in St. Petersburg, and one in Dunedin.

Images via CPD

In each case, they say, the woman approaches elderly men outside stores and acts like she knows them. As she talks to them – and, in some cases, hugs them – she swipes their valuables.

In the two Clearwater cases, credit cards were stolen from the victims and then used at local businesses. One case occurred outside a Publix and the other outside a Lowe's.

Police released several surveillance images showing the woman. They describe her as a white female in her 40s or 50s with short blonde hair, about 5-foot-4 and around 130 pounds.

They ask anyone with information should call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

