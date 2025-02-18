Fentanyl, cash found in Florida man's socks after witness helps troopers catch him: FHP

The Brief Kevin Abreu, 29, faces criminal charges after troopers said he had fentanyl and cash on him. The Florida Patrol said a witness helped catch Abreu in the Four Corners area of Polk County after he ran from troopers. Investigators found a total of 174 fentanyl pills, according to FHP.



A man faces a list of charges after troopers say he ran from them with a bag of fentanyl pills in one of his socks, and a witness helped catch him.

Timeline:

According to an arrest affidavit from the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper spotted a man on a moped Monday evening in the Four Corners area of Polk County who appeared to be cutting through parking lots and side streets.

Within minutes, another trooper saw the moped, saying the rider ran a red light turning from Ronald Reagan Pkwy. onto Champions Gate Blvd.

FHP said one of the troopers parked in front of the moped, stepped out of the patrol car and questioned the rider, later identified as Kevin Abreu, 29.

Troopers said Abreu threw a white object toward a nearby sewer, then got off the moped and ran when asked if he had a driver's license.

Abreu made his way to the back of a nearby apartment complex, where, according to FHP, a witness was able to grab him and take him to the ground.

As troopers detained Abreu, they said a search of his socks uncovered a bag containing fentanyl pills, along with a separate bag containing cash.

Investigators also retrieved the object thrown near the sewer, which they said was a pill bottle with more fentanyl inside.

Photo courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

What's next:

Abreu faces the following charges:

Trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more

Alter, destroy, conceal or remove evidence

Use/possession of paraphernalia to transport drugs

Driving with license suspended or revoked

Obstruction without violence

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

