FHP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured in U.S. 19 crash

A 67-year-old Weeki Wachee woman was killed Friday evening in a vehicle crash on U.S. 19 in Hernando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman was a passenger in an SUV driven by an 18-year-old female from Weeki Wachee that was traveling eastbound on Happy Days Drive and stopped and the intersection of U.S. 19 around 5:15 p.m.

The driver turned left onto U.S. 19 and into the path of a car driven by a 25-year-old man from Crystal River that was traveling southbound on U.S. 19, according to FHP.

Post-impact, both vehicles rotated to a final rest in the median break.

The 67-year-old was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Advertisement

The 18-year-old and 25-year-old drivers were both seriously injured in the crash.

