Expand / Collapse search

FHP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured in U.S. 19 crash

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hernando County
FOX 13 News

HERNANDO, Fla. - A 67-year-old Weeki Wachee woman was killed Friday evening in a vehicle crash on U.S. 19 in Hernando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

Troopers say the woman was a passenger in an SUV driven by an 18-year-old female from Weeki Wachee that was traveling eastbound on Happy Days Drive and stopped and the intersection of U.S. 19 around 5:15 p.m.

The driver turned left onto U.S. 19 and into the path of a car driven by a 25-year-old man from Crystal River that was traveling southbound on U.S. 19, according to FHP. 

Post-impact, both vehicles rotated to a final rest in the median break. 

The 67-year-old was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. 

The 18-year-old and 25-year-old drivers were both seriously injured in the crash. 
 