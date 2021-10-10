FHP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on US 301

A 64-year-old woman from Sun City Center was killed Saturday night in a vehicle crash along US 301, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman pulled out of a driveway at 18001 South US 301, entered the intersection and was struck by a car driven by a 33-year-old man from Temple Terrace.

Post-impact, both vehicles rotated to a final rest along the west grass shoulder and a ditch parallel to the east shoulder respectively.

The 64-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital where she died. The 33-year-old man and his passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Wimauma were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app