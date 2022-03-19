FHP: 1 killed, 1 charged with DUI manslaughter following wrong-way crash in Highlands County

article

A 28-year-old Sebring man is dead after an alleged intoxicated wrong-way driver fleeing from a crash hit him head-on in Highlands County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Edgar Colchado, 28, of Texas, is accused of traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Panther Parkway when the fatal crash occurred.

According to FHP, shortly before the collision, Colchado was involved in a no-injury crash approximately six miles away at the intersection of Sebring Parkway and Home Avenue.

Troopers say Colchado was fleeing from that crash on a flat tire when he hit the Sebring man head-on around 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

Post-impact, both vehicles spun around before coming to a final rest on the Panther Parkway, according to FHP.

The Sebring man died at the scene.

Troopers charged Colchado with DUI manslaughter, DUI property damage and reckless driving.

The crash is under investigation.