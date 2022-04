The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Sarasota man early Sunday morning.

Troopers say a 25-year-old man was traveling south on Beneva Road, north of Hacienda Street in Sarasota around 12:45 a.m. when he hit a concrete curb, flipped over, and was knocked off the bike.

The man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he later died.