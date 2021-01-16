FHP: 2 dead after crashing nearly head-on in Citrus County

Two people were killed early Saturday morning after crashing nearly head-on in Citrus County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 2 a.m. on CR-495 near West Pine Bluff Street.

According to FHP, a 26-year-old man was traveling southbound on CR-495, south of West Pine Bluff Street, when he entered the northbound lane and collided nearly head-on with a 34-year-old woman who was traveling northbound on CR-495.

After the crash, the 26-year-old man’s pickup truck rotated and overturned before coming to a rest across both lanes, troopers said.

The vehicle driven by the 34-year-old woman spun around and came to a final rest along the roadway shoulder, according to FHP.

Both drivers died at the scene.

