FHP: 3 dead, multiple injured after crash involving van with 11 people inside on Florida interstate

Troopers are at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 95 (I-95) in Volusia County.

The incident happened on I-95 near mile marker 277 near Ormond Beach.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the crash involved an overturned van with eleven people inside. They were residents of another state.

The van reportedly drifted off the roadway and overturned. The roof was ripped open from the impact and the occupants were ejected.

Troopers said that a four-year-old girl, a 19-year-old girl, and a third person died at the scene. The last person was located underneath the van. In addition, seven people were transported to nearby hospitals and a three-year-old was airlifted to Arnold Palmer.

The three-year-old child and four other injured occupants are said to be in stable condition. Three others are in critical condition.

This story is developing, check back for updates.