Tampa police investigating shooting near Stop & Shop by N. Nebraska Ave

On Saturday afternoon, Tampa Police responded to the report of a shooting near the Stop & Shop' in the 8200 block of N. Nebraska Ave.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found an adult black male with upper body trauma.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he passed away due to his injuries, according to a police report.

Detectives are working to develop leads in this case, but they do not believe this was a random incident.

Updates will be provided as they become available.



