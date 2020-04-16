FHP: 2 teens dead, 2 severely injured in Citrus County car crash

Franklin Delano Cooper, 18, and Leilani Ho'oponoaikaine Anderson, 17, were killed in a car crash Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Cooper was driving westbound on CR-480 (E. Stage Coach Trail, west of Brittle Road) around 11:30 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.

The car rotated, left the roadway, collided with a tree and disintegrated into two pieces, according to FHP.

Cooper died at the scene. Anderson was taken to an area hospital where she died. Two other passengers were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

