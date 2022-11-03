FHP: 3 juveniles hit, seriously injured while running across a Bradenton street

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after three girls sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car while running across a Bradenton street Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say a Ford truck was traveling north on 15th Street East near 33rd Avenue Drive East shortly after 4:30 p.m. when the three girls ran across 15th Street.

According to FHP, the truck tried to avoid hitting the girls, ages 9, 11, and 15, by swerving to the right, but he collided with all three of them before he veered off the road, crashed into a mailbox and came to a complete stop on the grass shoulder.

The three girls were taken to All Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Bradenton was not injured.

