FHP: 5-year-old girl, 2 women dead after multi-car crash along SR 429 near Disney World

EDITOR'S NOTE The Florida Highway Patrol originally reported four fatalities in a wreck along State Road 429 on Tuesday evening. They have since corrected that initial release of information to say that three died at the scene and one has been transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are investigating a deadly crash in the Four Corners area of Osceola County.

A spokesperson with the FHP said three people were killed when a pickup truck rear-ended a van carrying eight passengers. That impact caused a chain collision when the van crashed into two other vehicles. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. along State Road 429 at the interchange with Sinclair Road. This is located about three miles south of Walt Disney World Resort and one mile northwest of Interstate 4.

"The van overturned," explained FHP Lieutenant Kim Montes. "In that van was eight family members from out of state."

All of the deceased were passengers inside the van. Among the dead are two adult women, whose ages were not immediately released, and one child, described as a five-year-old girl.

Another passenger inside the van, an 11-year-old boy, was transported by helicopter to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, along with two other girls who were transported by ambulance. Two adult men who were also inside the van were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

"Another child was flown out. Initially pronounced on scene [as deceased], but they are still working on that child at Arnold Palmer," Montes added. "Right now, we have three confirmed dead on scene and everyone else was transported to the hospital."

Montes said the occupants of the other vehicles were not seriously injured. According to a report by the FHP, the driver of the pickup truck has been identified as a 26-year-old man from Kissimmee.

"It’s a reminder for drivers, traffic can stop suddenly. If you're traveling along, you don’t what may be up ahead that cause traffic to slow," Montes cautioned. "This is another reason for drivers to put down their phones and cancel out all distractions."

Montes said they are still trying to determine why the driver of the pickup truck did not stop, "but clearly that truck is at fault," she added. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending against the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.