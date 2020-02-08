FHP: Alcohol played role in crash that killed two teens on I-275 in Pinellas County

article

Two teens died Saturday morning after a car crash on I-275, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Erinasha Jones, 18, was driving drunk when she crossed the path of another vehicle as she tried to change lanes to exit the highway at 22nd Avenue.

The vehicles collided and Jones’ car spun across the interstate and onto the shoulder of the exit ramp where it crashed into two trees.

The other vehicle came to a controlled stop following the crash.

Keeoshia Edwards, 17, and Jiana Minaya, 16, who were passengers in Jones’ car, were taken to Bayfront Hospital where they died.

Jones was also taken to Bayfront Hospital.

