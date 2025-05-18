FHP arrests 2 drivers for racing over 125 MPH on I-4

The Brief FHP arrested two drivers for racing over 125 MPH on I-4 early on Sunday morning. Trooper Medina and Sergeant Moore were tipped off by a Tampa Police Aviation Unit that two cars were heading east on I-4 at high speeds. The two drivers were traveling approximately around 100 MPH before FHP says they initiated a "roll race" to above 125 MPH.



Two men were arrested for racing at speeds of over 125 MPH on I-4 early on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trooper Medina and Sergeant Moore were tipped off by a Tampa Police Aviation Unit that two cars were heading east on I-4 at high speeds.

They followed and near milepost 22, the two vehicles were traveling approximately around 100 MPH before FHP says they initiated a "roll race" to above 125 MPH.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FHP arrested two drivers for racing over 125 MPH on I-4 early on Sunday morning.

Sergeant Moore and Trooper Medina pulled both drivers over and arrested them.

A Honda Civic, driven by a 25-year-old man from Lakeland and a Dodge Charger, driven by a 34-year-old from Winter Haven, were both towed and impounded.

What's next:

The two cars will be impounded for 30 business days.

