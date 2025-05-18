FHP arrests 2 drivers for racing over 125 MPH on I-4
TAMPA - Two men were arrested for racing at speeds of over 125 MPH on I-4 early on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Trooper Medina and Sergeant Moore were tipped off by a Tampa Police Aviation Unit that two cars were heading east on I-4 at high speeds.
They followed and near milepost 22, the two vehicles were traveling approximately around 100 MPH before FHP says they initiated a "roll race" to above 125 MPH.
FHP arrested two drivers for racing over 125 MPH on I-4 early on Sunday morning.
Sergeant Moore and Trooper Medina pulled both drivers over and arrested them.
A Honda Civic, driven by a 25-year-old man from Lakeland and a Dodge Charger, driven by a 34-year-old from Winter Haven, were both towed and impounded.
What's next:
The two cars will be impounded for 30 business days.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
