Riverview High School teacher arrested for having sexual relations with student: HCSO

A teacher at Riverview High School has been arrested for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a student, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Timeline:

The student told investigators that the relationship began in September with sexually explicit text messages. Over the past few weeks, detectives say the relationship developed into multiple sexual encounters.

Brooke Anderson, 27, was arrested on Friday after the most recent incident in her classroom before school started.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chad Chronister emphasized that school should be a safe and supportive environment.

What they're saying:

"This teacher betrayed the trust of a student, a school, and an entire community," said Chronister. "What should have been a safe, supportive environment for learning was exploited for abuse. Her actions are criminal, calculated, and deeply disturbing."

Anderson has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

If anyone knows about any other possible victims, you should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

