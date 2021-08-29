FHP: Bradenton man killed trying to cross US 41

A 58-year-old Bradenton man was killed Saturday night after being struck by two vehicles as he tried to cross US 41 near Orlando Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man was walking in an area without crosswalks shortly before 9:30 p.m. when he was sideswiped by a vehicle traveling northbound in the center lane of US 41.

The impact sent the man into the northbound, outside lane of US 41 where he was struck by another vehicle.

The man died at the scene.

