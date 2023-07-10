FHP: Driver crashes into ditch while trying to flee from troopers in Polk City

article

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an Auburndale man drove his car into a ditch on Sunday evening while trying to flee from law enforcement.

The 21-year-old driver, Neel Patel, lost control of the car on Mt. Olive Rd around 6:21 p.m. after failing to drive around a curve and ending up off the road and into the outside shoulder according to troopers.

READ: One killed in two-vehicle crash in Lakeland

The driver was arrested according to troopers. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The blue 2022 Dodge Charger went into the ditch/pond and stopped once in the shallow water.

FHP says Patel did not have any injures.

Troopers arrested the 21-year-old for fleeing to elude.