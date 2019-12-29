FHP: Driver crashes into mausoleum at St. Petersburg cemetery

article

A woman suffered critical injuries after the driver of the car she was riding in crashed into a mausoleum on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Sandra Smith was driving northbound in the grass lot of the Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery when she crashed into a mausoleum on the property.

According to the FHP, three faces of above-ground graves were damaged as a result of the crash.

Troopers said Smith did not suffer injuries, but her passenger was taken to Bayfront Medical Center with critical injuries.

