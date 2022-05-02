FHP: Driver thrown from vehicle dies in Hillsborough County crash

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a driver died after being thrown from a car and run over by a box truck in Hillsborough County on Monday.

The driver was traveling westbound on SR 60, west of Smith Ryals Road, troopers said. For an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle which crossed the median, overturned and went into the eastbound travel lanes, according to FHP.

Troopers said the driver was thrown from the vehicle as it overturned.

A single-unit box truck traveling in the eastbound lanes of SR 60 then hit the driver and their car, according to crash investigators.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where they later died from injuries suffered during the crash, FHP said.