Man dead after fiery I-75 crash in Hillsborough County, troopers say

A man is dead after a fiery I-75 crash near Big Bend Road in Hillsborough County Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 62-year-old man was driving southbound on I-75 when his car went off the road for an unknown reason, troopers said.

FHP said the driver's car then slammed into a crash attenuator on the left shoulder of I-75.

The vehicle caught on fire, and the driver suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene, according to troopers.