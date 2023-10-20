FHP: Woman arrested for DUI after driving through construction, crashing into patrol SUV

article

A 25-year-old Ellenton woman was arrested early Friday morning after driving into the back of a Florida Highway Patrol SUV, according to troopers.

FHP says the woman was driving her sedan north on I-75 near mile marker 222 around 3:18 a.m.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

A marked FHP SUV with emergency lights on was parked on the right shoulder of the highway, according to officials. Authorities say the trooper was outside the vehicle and directing traffic away from a work crew.

The 25-year-old did not see the work zone or patrol vehicle and drove through the construction zone, according to troopers. Officials say she drove in a closed lane.

The woman hit the back of the patrol SUV with the front of her car, according to investigators.

Officials determined that the woman was impaired while she was driving. She was arrested for driving under the influence.

According to troopers, she was taken to the Manatee County Jail.