FHP: Former St. Leo University basketball player killed by DUI driver

A former basketball player for St. Leo University was killed by a drunk driver in Pasco County Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Lauren Lee, 30, was driving on US 301 when troopers say the driver of a pest control truck lost control and swerved into the path of her car. She died on the scene.

The other driver, Jonathon Aldea, is charged with DUI manslaughter and is being held in Pasco County Jail.

St. Leo University released the following statement:

The Saint Leo Community is saddened by the news of Lauren’s passing. She was a wonderful young woman who always had a smile on her face. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.

- Francis X. Reidy, St. Leo University Vice President/Director of Athletics