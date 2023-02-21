FHP: Hudson man crashes truck into Fisherman’s Shack

article

A Hudson restaurant is picking up the pieces following a vehicle crash Monday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man was traveling northbound on Old Dixie Highway, south of Nowiki Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. when he didn’t make it around a curve in the roadway.

Troopers say his truck entered the west shoulder of the highway and collided with a parked 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle before hitting the Fisherman’s Shack located at 14159 Old Dixie Highway.

His truck then crashed into a tree which overturned onto a parked 2013 Buick Enclave.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story mistakenly stated that this was a fatal crash. The Florida Highway Patrol says the no one was injured.