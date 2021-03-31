FHP: Impaired driver had headlights off when deadly crash occurred Tuesday night in Sarasota County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a 33-year-old driver was speeding with no headlights on when a three-vehicle crash occurred in Sarasota County, leaving one person dead.

Investigators said Zachary Richards was traveling south on U.S. Highway 41 in a Ford van approaching Palm Harbor Drive around 10:24 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist and his passenger were heading north on the roadway in the inside westbound turn lane approaching Palm Harbor Drive. The motorcyclist, a 67-year-old man from North Port, attempted to turn south onto Palm Harbor Drive and entered the path of the van, troopers said.

The crash caused the motorcyclist and his passenger, a 62-year-old woman, to separate from the motorcycle.

A third vehicle, a Lexus RX, was heading north on U.S. Highway 41 when it crashed into the motorcycle.

The 67-year-old died on the scene. His passenger was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Neither have been identified.

The driver and passenger – a 77-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman from Illinois -- inside the Lexus had minor injuries.

Richards also had minor injuries, investigators said. He was arrested at the crash scene and faces charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI serious bodily injury, and DUI property damage.

