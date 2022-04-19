FHP investigates deadly crash after car collides with Tarpon Springs patrol vehicle on U.S. 19

article

At least one person is dead following a collision in Tarpon Springs.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash occurred after 2 a.m. Tuesday. The investigation is taking place at U.S. Highway 19 and Sun Valley Boulevard.

The view from SkyFOX shows a dark vehicle with front-end damage sitting behind a Tarpon Springs police patrol vehicle, which has damage to the back of the SUV.

Two southbound lanes are closed.

No other information was provided. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

