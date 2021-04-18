FHP investigating after 3-year-old killed on Sunshine Skyway Bridge fishing pier

A 3-year-old boy from Bowling Green, FL, was killed Saturday afternoon after being hit by a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 19-year-old male was traveling north on the south Sunshine Skyway Bridge fishing pier shortly before 5 p.m. when he struck the child who was trying to cross the northbound travel lanes. The front of the pickup truck hit the child and the rear tire struck him as well.

According to FHP, the child had been walking west behind a properly parked vehicle right before the crash.

The child died at the scene.

FHP is investigating.

