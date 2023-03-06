Expand / Collapse search

FHP: Man hit, killed by tractor-trailer trying to walk across I-4

By FOX 13 News Staff
Polk County
LAKELAND, Fla. - An Auburndale man last his life early Monday morning when troopers say he was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer as he tried to cross Interstate 4 early Monday morning. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was standing on the outside shoulder of the interstate near the Polk Parkway shortly before 3:20 a.m. when he tried to cross the highway and was struck by a tractor-trailer that was traveling eastbound.

The 37-year-old man died at the scene. 

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.  
 