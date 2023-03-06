FHP: One-year-old boy killed in crash on Selmon Expressway

A crash on the Selmon Expressway claimed the life of a one-year-old boy late Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old woman was traveling westbound on the Selmon Expressway shortly after 11:30 p.m. when she lost control of her Hyundai Sonata.

Troopers say the vehicle went on the shoulder and struck a guardrail. The impact of the crash threw the young boy, who was a passenger in her car and not wearing a seatbelt or child restraint, from the vehicle.

Post-collision, the car went back into the roadway and hit a Nissan Pathfinder.

After the second crash, the Pathfinder came to a controlled stop while the Sonata spun around and came to a final rest in the outside travel lane.

The one-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The 20-year-old driver suffered serious injuries in the crash and the driver of the Pathfinder, a 47-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries.

