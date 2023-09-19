FHP: Pedestrian hit by car during fatal crash on US-27 in Polk County

article

A 32-year-old Davenport man was killed in Polk County after trying to walk across US-27 early on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 5:40 a.m., troopers say that a 24-year-old Winter Haven man was driving his car north on US-27, south of South Boulevard West.

READ: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Polk City: sheriff's office

According to officials, the pedestrian walked into the path of the car. Authorities say the man died at the scene after being hit by the sedan.

The driver was not injured, according to FHP.