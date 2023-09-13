1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Polk City: sheriff's office

article

One person was killed and two were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Polk City late Tuesday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

At around 8:17 p.m. on Tuesday, PCSO deputies responded to the crash on State Road 33 (Commonwealth Avenue) just west of Stevens Drive.

READ: Armed suspect shot, killed after threatening law enforcement officers with knife: Sheriff Grady Judd

They arrived to find Charles Vanduyn, 26, of Polk City dead in a beige Toyota sedan. Authorities found two other drivers who were involved in the crash; they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the sheriff's office, both drivers who were hospitalized are from Polk City. One suffered cuts and bruises, and the other suffered a head laceration but is said to be in stable condition.

Photo courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Details from the investigation determined that Vanduyn's Toyota was traveling south on SR 33, while the other two vehicles were traveling north. For an unknown reason, the Toyota crossed the center line and struck one of the two vehicles on the driver's side.

After the initial impact, Vanduyn's Toyota hit the second vehicle head-on. PCSO reported that the investigation remains ongoing.