FHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles after lying down in the middle of State Road 60

A person died Saturday night after laying down in the road and being run over by two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on State Road 60 near State Road 39 in Hillsborough County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was walking along State Road 60 and laid down in the middle of the road. That person was run over by two vehicles that were traveling westbound on State Road 60 and died.

One of the drivers fled the scene, but was located a short time later. That driver was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

