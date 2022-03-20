FHP: Plant City teen killed in rollover crash

A 16-year-old girl from Plant City was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the female was driving a pickup truck eastbound on U.S. 92 around 11:20 p.m. when she collided with a sedan she tried to pass near Robinson Orange Park.

Post-impact, both vehicles spun to the south shoulder and struck a raised wooden sidewalk, according to FHP.

After hitting the sidewalk, troopers say the pickup truck flipped over before coming to a final rest.

The 16-year-old died at the scene.

Her passenger, a 17-year-old boy, and the 36-year-old driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries.

