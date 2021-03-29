FHP: Puppy found hiding after fatal Florida crash, returned to family

Florida troopers say they rescued a puppy from the scene of a crash that took the lives of three people, including a four-year-old girl and her 19-year-old sister, and injured several others.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 95 (I-95) in Volusia County on Sunday. An incident involving a van with ten people inside happened by mile marker 277 near Ormond Beach.

MORE NEWS: Live: Opening statements begin in Derek Chauvin trial

They said that the vehicle drifted off the roadway and overturned. The roof was ripped open from the impact and the occupants were ejected.

A four-year-old girl, her 19-year-old sister, and a 37-year-old man reportedly died at the scene. In addition, seven people were transported to nearby hospitals and a three-year-old was airlifted to Arnold Palmer. Five occupants were said to be in stable condition. Three others were said to be in critical condition.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

Advertisement

The vehicle occupants were from Maryland, troopers said.

FHP spoke to FOX 35 about the crash on Monday. They said that a puppy was found hiding in the bushes hours after the crash. It was rescued and then returned to the family.

They also provided a photo of the crash.

FHP Lt. Kim Montes told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that investigators believe some passengers were sleeping in the rear of the van. She added that troopers were still trying to determine whether anyone besides the driver were wearing seat belts. She also said there was not a car seat for the 4-year-old.

FOX 35 is working to obtain more details, check back for updates.