FHP releases surveillance images of Chevy SUV, suspect involved in deadly hit-and-run on U.S. 41

Florida Highway Patrol troopers released surveillance images as they continue their search for a Chevrolet SUV involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

The crash occurred Sunday around 2:15 a.m. Troopers said 40-year-old Chanda Gant was crossing U.S. Highway 41 at 120th Avenue when she was struck by an SUV. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she passed away. FHP said the driver didn’t stay at the scene.

Trooper said they are searching for a Chevy Trailblazer that was possibly made between the years 2003 and 2009. It’s white in color.

The surveillance images show the SUV as well as the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800.