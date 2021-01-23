FHP: Ruskin man dies after colliding with dump truck on I-75

A 38-year-old man from Ruskin died Friday evening after colliding with a dump truck on I-75 in Riverview, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the dump truck was traveling northbound along the outside shoulder of I-75 around 7:20 p.m. When it tried to merge into the outside lane, it entered the path of the 38-year-old man driving a pickup truck.

The pickup truck collided with the back of the dump truck, rotated and crashed into a motor home towing a trailer, according to FHP.

The 38-year-old man died at the scene.

The crash closed a portion of I-75 until 11 p.m.

